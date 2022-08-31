GYSR (GYSR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,217.00

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. GYSR has a total market capitalization of $821,261.69 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYSR coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00411455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00816930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015455 BTC.

GYSR Coin Profile

GYSR’s official website is gysr.io. The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io.

