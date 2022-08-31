Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,760,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 18,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. 11,250,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,180,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several research firms have commented on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 31.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

