Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,627,200 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 2,905,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,020.9 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Down 3.5 %

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

