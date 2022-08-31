Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Update

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hasbro by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,816. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.77. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

