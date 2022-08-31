Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.47 million and $370,334.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,189.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.75 or 0.07779953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00028744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00162511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00270634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00743624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.46 or 0.00576805 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001091 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,516,115 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

