Head-To-Head Comparison: Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) vs. Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Asbury Automotive Group and Cazoo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus price target of $203.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.68%. Cazoo Group has a consensus price target of $2.07, suggesting a potential upside of 200.51%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Asbury Automotive Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

69.5% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Asbury Automotive Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Cazoo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group $9.84 billion 0.40 $532.40 million $33.43 5.27 Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.57 -$747.38 million N/A N/A

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Cazoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group 5.62% 37.02% 10.95% Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats Cazoo Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 205 new vehicle franchises representing 31 brands of automobiles at 155 dealership locations; and 35 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Cazoo Group

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.