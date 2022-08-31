Head to Head Contrast: Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) vs. Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 50.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern States Bancshares pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Southern States Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $245.39 million 3.54 $76.87 million $4.30 11.77 Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million 3.06 $18.57 million $2.11 11.43

Analyst Ratings

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. Southern States Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Washington Trust Bancorp and Southern States Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Southern States Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.56%. Southern States Bancshares has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.69%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 31.97% 14.28% 1.27% Southern States Bancshares 26.60% 10.68% 1.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Southern States Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer; and offers variable annuities and college savings plans. As of December 31, 2021, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island, 13 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island, and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

