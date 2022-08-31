Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 23,115 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.94.

Health Assurance Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Assurance Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.6% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Health Assurance Acquisition

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

