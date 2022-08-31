Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 247,200 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 457.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.04% of Golden Entertainment worth $17,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDEN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 154.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 103,987 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $450,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.81 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

