Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 52,940 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 312.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,940 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $16,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,902 shares of company stock valued at $764,018. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE SNOW opened at $184.74 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.84 and a 200 day moving average of $176.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

