Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $18.19 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 218.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $18,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.08%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.