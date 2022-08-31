Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,139,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.30% of PROG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in PROG by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRG opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78.

In related news, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,960.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman purchased 50,000 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,243 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on PROG in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

