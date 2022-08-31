Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 178,700 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 178,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.41% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aerojet Rocketdyne

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

