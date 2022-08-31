Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 592,305 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,336,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592,305 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

