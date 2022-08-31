Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 1,500,000 Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

Shares of GHIXU opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

