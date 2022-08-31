Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,007,700 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,007,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BCE were worth $16,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 19,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

