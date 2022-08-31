Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 919,916 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,013,000 after purchasing an additional 761,375 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

