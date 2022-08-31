Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Update

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,570,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 21,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 222,770 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL remained flat at $3.96 on Wednesday. 187,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,022,764. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.