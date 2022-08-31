HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12,368.00

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One HEdpAY coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEdpAY has a market capitalization of $14.57 million and approximately $12,368.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEdpAY has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.

HEdpAY Profile

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY.

