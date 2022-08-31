Hegic (HEGIC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.15 Million

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $1.15 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hegic Profile

HEGIC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hegic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

