HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
HEICO Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:HEI opened at $152.82 on Wednesday. HEICO has a 1 year low of $122.94 and a 1 year high of $165.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.69 and a 200-day moving average of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.39.
HEICO Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.29%.
HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.
HEICO Company Profile
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
