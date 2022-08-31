HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEICO Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HEI opened at $152.82 on Wednesday. HEICO has a 1 year low of $122.94 and a 1 year high of $165.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.69 and a 200-day moving average of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.39.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth $301,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 7.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 10.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

