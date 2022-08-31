HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $182.00 at Morgan Stanley

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

HEICO Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $152.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.69 and a 200 day moving average of $144.96. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $122.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). HEICO had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of HEICO by 823.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in HEICO by 353.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

