Helmet.insure (HELMET) Price Hits $0.0118 on Exchanges

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $506,387.08 and $42,267.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,799,616 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

