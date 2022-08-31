Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 435,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMTV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 977.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hemisphere Media Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. 92,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $295.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter.

HMTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

