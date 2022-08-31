Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $1,207,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCVI remained flat at $9.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,728. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

