Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Trading Down 1.1%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 277 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.38). 92,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 188,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.42).

Henry Boot Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £373.72 million and a PE ratio of 1,333.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 286.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 307.76.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

