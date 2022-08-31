Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 9,080.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Hess worth $18,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.07. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $131.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.