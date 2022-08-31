Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HPE. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,303.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 858,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 797,362 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 192,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 191,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

