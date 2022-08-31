Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.04 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE remained flat at $13.65 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 312,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,144,053. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.88.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

