HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Short Interest Up 10.5% in August

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HighPeak Energy stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,354 shares during the period. HighPeak Energy comprises approximately 3.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

