HM Payson & Co. Acquires 100 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average of $108.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

