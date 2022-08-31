HM Payson & Co. Acquires 866 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

