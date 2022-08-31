HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Shares of BA stock opened at $162.21 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

