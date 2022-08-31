HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,984,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,848,000 after purchasing an additional 481,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $257,713,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.