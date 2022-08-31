HM Payson & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

ZBH opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.70. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 98.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

