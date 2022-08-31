HM Payson & Co. Has $367,000 Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,971,000 after purchasing an additional 340,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,429,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,752,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,361,000 after acquiring an additional 710,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after acquiring an additional 614,596 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

