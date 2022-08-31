HM Payson & Co. Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $159.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.26 and its 200-day moving average is $172.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

