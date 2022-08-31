HM Payson & Co. Has $628,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.1 %

EW opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average of $103.91. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

