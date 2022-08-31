HM Payson & Co. Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Linde by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 264,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,127 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 236,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,509,000 after purchasing an additional 41,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 37,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $284.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

