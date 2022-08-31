HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Thor Industries stock opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on THO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Thor Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

