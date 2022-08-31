HM Payson & Co. Purchases 4,030 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

