HM Payson & Co. Sells 378 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after purchasing an additional 423,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,486,000 after purchasing an additional 398,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,039,000 after purchasing an additional 781,084 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

