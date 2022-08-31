HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HMN Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HMN Financial stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. HMN Financial has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.07%.

HMN Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of HMN Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in HMN Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HMN Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in HMN Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 71,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

