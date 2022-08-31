Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.00

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.79), with a volume of 2517495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.25 ($0.79).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 163.67 ($1.98).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of £334.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1,305.00.

Hochschild Mining Cuts Dividend

About Hochschild Mining

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.84%.

(Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.