Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.25.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Stock Down 3.7 %

HCHDF stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

