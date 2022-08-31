Holderness Investments Co. Buys 896 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

