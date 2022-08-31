Holderness Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $326.48. 51,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.17 and a 200 day moving average of $344.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

