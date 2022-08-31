Holderness Investments Co. Has $5.63 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 29,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.84. The stock had a trading volume of 83,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,726. The firm has a market cap of $297.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.57.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

