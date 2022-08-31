Holderness Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 1.3% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.65. The company had a trading volume of 90,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,252. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $108.85. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,665 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,662 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

