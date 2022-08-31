Holderness Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $164.40. The stock had a trading volume of 118,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,605. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

